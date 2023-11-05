Dolby Atmos and the World of Immersive Audio

Many of us have heard of Dolby Atmos and its ability to provide a truly immersive audio experience. But what happens when you’re not able to get Dolby Atmos from your streaming device? Why does it sometimes feel like the height channels are missing or the object placement is not as precise as it should be? As it turns out, there are a few factors at play.

One possibility is that your setup may not support Dolby Atmos. This could be due to the streaming device you’re using or even your TV itself. Dolby Atmos relies on all components in the chain to be compatible in order to deliver the full audio experience. So, if any of the devices in your setup are not capable of handling Dolby Atmos, you won’t be able to access it.

But how does the streaming service know whether your system can handle Dolby Atmos or not? This brings us to the concept of EDID, which stands for extended display identification data. EDID is essentially a message embedded in the signal that passes from one HDMI device to another. It tells each device what it can and cannot do. So, if your streaming stick, for example, doesn’t support Dolby Atmos, the streaming service will be aware of it and won’t send the Atmos signal.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV for a better overall viewing experience, consider the new Sony 77-inch QD-OLED or a backlight master drive LCD. While the Sony Z9D is still a great TV, newer models offer significant improvements in motion, contrast, color, and smart TV capabilities. Upgrading to a modern OLED or the X95L series will result in noticeable picture quality enhancements.

For those in search of an Atmos soundbar on a budget, finding one that fits all the requirements can be challenging. While the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 offers great Atmos effects, it does not come with a subwoofer. The Yamaha YAS-209 and Klipsch Cinema 400 are excellent options with soundbar/subwoofer combos within your budget, but they lack Atmos capability.

However, the Polk Signa S4 is a slim and minimalist option that fits under your TV while delivering solid Atmos performance. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and offers a plug-and-play experience. Plus, it’s available at a budget-friendly price.

As for HDMI 2.1 ports, it’s understandable to want multiple options for connecting devices like your PC and a 4K Blu-ray player. While connecting the Blu-ray player through a soundbar may introduce a slight delay, it should not have a significant negative impact on your viewing experience. However, for the best performance, it’s recommended to connect the Blu-ray player directly to the TV.

So, whether you’re trying to get Dolby Atmos from your streaming device or looking for an upgrade, understanding the capabilities of your devices and making the right connections is key to unlocking the full potential of your audiovisual experience.

