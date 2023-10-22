Does It Matter What You Use to Stream Netflix?

In this article, our TV expert explores whether it matters what device you use to stream Netflix or any other streaming service. The answer is yes, it does matter. Different devices and platforms can have varying picture and sound quality, even if you have a fast internet connection.

Popular streaming apps behave differently on different platforms, leading to variations in picture quality. For example, the Netflix app on LG’s webOS may behave differently from the Netflix app on Roku or Google TVs. Some platforms have limitations such as color bit depth, which can result in more color banding. And some platforms may alter the frame rate of the content without your input.

Given these inconsistencies, the author recommends using the Apple TV 4K as it has the least amount of issues and offers enough control. While it’s not perfect, it is the least flawed option currently available.

TV Recommendations: Hisense U8K vs. TCL Q7

If you’re choosing between the Hisense 55-inch U8K and the TCL 55-inch Q7, the author suggests going for the Hisense U8K. It offers better picture quality and sound performance, which is important for your viewing habits. Since you won’t be using the onboard interface much, the author recommends using a Roku or Xfinity Box.

However, the author mentions that Hisense’s operating system may slow down after a couple of years, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Best TV for Streaming Content and Console Gaming

If budget is not a concern and you’re looking for a 65- or 75-inch TV for streaming content and casual gaming (PlayStation 5), the author suggests considering the Sony A95L. While the author hasn’t reviewed this TV yet, they believe it will offer the best picture quality and overall performance. Sony has a good track record, so unless they make a major mistake, the A95L should be a great choice.

However, if you want to be absolutely sure, you can wait for the author’s review of the Sony A95L before making a decision.

