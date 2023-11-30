TikTok Faces Backlash Over Failure to Curb Antisemitic Hate Speech

Social media platform TikTok is facing criticism from Jewish celebrities and influencers who claim the app is not doing enough to prevent the spread of antisemitic hate speech. In a 90-minute video call, influencers such as Debra Messing, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Amy Schumer expressed their concerns to TikTok executives, including Adam Presser and Seth Melnick.

The open letter signed Messing, Schumer, and other Jewish celebrities highlighted the presence of antisemitic comments on the platform, including statements like “Hitler was right” and threats to end up like Anne Frank. Some Jewish TikTok users also reported that their videos were being edited to twist their words and incite hate messages.

One particular phrase, “from the river to the sea,” used frequently on TikTok, has been characterized as antisemitic the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as it calls for the eradication of Israel. Despite complaints, TikTok has argued that the phrase’s context and intent can be subjective, and they only remove content when the message is explicitly violent or hateful.

The issue of TikTok’s responsiveness to user complaints was also raised, with some creators claiming it took several days for the platform to address reports of harassment. This lack of accountability and support has raised concerns about user safety within the Jewish TikTok community.

The surge in antisemitic content on social media platforms, including TikTok, following the October 7 Hamas attacks, has further exacerbated the issue. Lawmakers have called for a potential ban on TikTok due to concerns over Beijing’s influence on the platform’s algorithms and content promotion.

During the video call, Sacha Baron Cohen criticized TikTok for not taking stronger action against hate speech, suggesting that the platform could “flip a switch” to curb antisemitism. He compared the situation to the manipulation of young minds the Nazis and accused TikTok of allowing violent and false content on its platform.

In response, TikTok executives acknowledged the need for greater action but emphasized the challenges of addressing all concerns simultaneously. They mentioned plans to reorganize and provide better support for larger accounts.

The Jewish celebrities and influencers, in their letter, called for TikTok to prioritize the safety of its users, moderate content fairly, and respond promptly to physical threats. They insisted that addressing rampant antisemitism on the platform is essential to creating a safer digital environment.

TikTok has yet to release an official statement in response to the concerns raised during the video call. As the platform continues to grapple with growing antisemitic content, users and public opinion urge the company to take immediate action to protect its Jewish community.

FAQs

What is the main concern of Jewish celebrities and influencers regarding TikTok?

They believe that TikTok is not doing enough to curb antisemitic hate speech and protect its Jewish users.

What specific examples of hate speech have been reported on TikTok?

Statements such as “Hitler was right” and threats to end up like Anne Frank have been allowed to remain as comments under videos posted Jewish users.

Why is the phrase “from the river to the sea” considered antisemitic?

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) characterizes this phrase as a call for the eradication of Israel and has recognized it as antisemitic due to its historical and political context.

Why has TikTok received criticism for its responsiveness to user complaints?

Some TikTok creators have reported delays of three to five days in receiving responses to harassment reports, which raises concerns about user safety and the platform’s lack of accountability.

What concerns have been raised about TikTok’s influence from Beijing?

Lawmakers suspect that Beijing may be influencing TikTok’s content promotion algorithms, leading to concerns about potential political biases and censorship.

What actions do Jewish celebrities and influencers expect TikTok to take?

They are calling for TikTok to moderate content fairly, prioritize user safety, and respond promptly to physical threats. They also emphasize the need for TikTok to address rampant antisemitism on the platform.