Innovative Mirror Portal Experience Brings Stranger Things Demogorgon to Life

Attendees at this year’s Cannes Lions festival were treated to a groundbreaking experience that merged their own reflections with the terrifying Demogorgon from the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. The experience, created Rodeo FX’s advertising and experiences division in collaboration with Netflix, used cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries of brand experiences.

The Demogorgon, a Lovecraftian horror character known for its giant flower-like mouth, was a perfect fit for this mixed reality experience. Unlike other augmented reality characters that appear cartoony, the Demogorgon’s realistic design added to the immersion of the encounter. Rodeo FX’s team was able to develop an efficient real-time tracking system that allowed the Demogorgon to mimic users’ movements, creating a unique and interactive experience.

As an iconic creature from the flagship Netflix TV show, the Demogorgon quickly resonated with audiences, further enhancing the overall experience. Rodeo FX’s executive creative director, Romain Demongeot, expressed excitement about the possibilities for future IP-driven experiences, as the success of this project showcased the potential for creating deeply emotional and powerful bonds with audiences.

The reactions to the experience exceeded expectations, with high engagement and users expressing delight at the surprise jumpscare at the end. Rodeo FX’s previous work on Stranger Things aided in ensuring that the Demogorgon in the experience accurately represented the creature from the show. Challenges included mapping the 3D model into a real-time software and simplifying textures and lighting for optimal performance.

This innovative mirror portal experience has opened doors for future mixed reality installations, allowing for immersive experiences that feel real and create memorable moments. Rodeo FX will continue to explore and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the mixed reality market, with the aim of creating deeply immersive and emotionally impactful experiences for audiences.

