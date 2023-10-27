Social Media: The Rising Entertainment Hubs Redefining the TV Landscape

Social media platforms have undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. What once served as mere communication tools now stand as full-fledged entertainment hubs, rivaling traditional TV and streaming models. A recent study conducted Rethink TV sheds light on this paradigm shift, revealing that social media video is projected to become a staggering $314 billion market 2028.

The report indicates that social media’s ascent as an entertainment powerhouse is only in its early stages, propelled the decline of traditional Pay TV. The common assumption that subscription video on-demand (SVoD), advertising-based video on-demand (AVoD), and free, ad-supported television (FAST) services would fill the void has been discredited. Social media platforms have emerged as the true successors, captivating audiences with their immersive video content.

Even without considering YouTube’s influence, the research predicts that social media’s ad revenue will grow 58.5% in the next five years, surpassing the combined ad revenues of long-form OTT platforms and Pay TV. In terms of video consumption, social media is expected to experience a 90.8% increase in monthly active hours 2028, reaching a staggering 280.4 billion hours per month.

This monumental shift in the entertainment landscape has implications that reverberate throughout the industry. Key considerations include codec adoption, the ongoing “fair contribution” debate, and the potential of highly targeted advertising. The decisions made a select few social media companies have the power to shape these discussions and fundamentally impact the industry. Rethink TV’s report further investigates key performance indicators across regions for major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

While more traditional media still possesses a stronghold on scripted content, the rise of user-generated content poses a legitimate threat. User-generated content has evolved to a point where it can genuinely compete with established studios and broadcast events. As technology continues to lower the barriers to high-quality production, the future dominance of user-generated content is far from guaranteed.

Social media platforms have not only proven their ability to harness user-generated content but are also poised to delve into premium content spaces. With existing infrastructure and a growing appetite for captivating content, social media platforms are primed to expand their reach beyond mere entertainment hubs.

