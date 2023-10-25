New Article: Yorkshire Cricket Foundation Takes Swift Action Against Discriminatory Social Media Posts

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF) has made a strong statement against discrimination swiftly removing a trustee from their board due to their “abusive and discriminatory” social media posts. The foundation, which serves as the charitable arm of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, held an emergency meeting after being informed of the concerning posts.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Chair of the YCF, expressed deep concern over the language used in the posts and emphasized the foundation’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. “Discrimination of any kind cannot be tolerated,” she stated firmly.

In unanimous agreement at the meeting, the YCF board decided to immediately remove the trustee from their position. This action effectively disassociates the individual in question from both the YCF and the wider Yorkshire Cricket family. Baroness Grey-Thompson offered apologies on behalf of the YCF for any offense caused these unacceptable posts. The trustee was not named in the statement.

Stephen Vaughan, CEO of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, commended the YCF board for their swift action and reiterated that discrimination has no place in the game. Vaughan expressed satisfaction with the removal of the individual responsible for the social media posts.

This incident follows a previous disciplinary action taken against Yorkshire County Cricket Club, resulting in point deductions and fines due to their failure to address racist and discriminatory behavior within the organization. However, the club has since made significant progress in addressing cultural issues.

The YCF’s decisive action in response to the recent social media posts sends a clear message that discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated within the Yorkshire Cricket family. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and respectful environment within the sport.

