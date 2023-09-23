Yorkshire Police Officer Poses as Modelling Agent to Groom Children on Instagram

A former Yorkshire police officer, Douglas Macdonald, has been accused of posing as a modelling agent on Instagram to approach children and engage in online sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl. The misconduct hearing revealed that Macdonald started communicating with the victim, known as Miss A, in May 2017. They exchanged sexual and nude photographs, and he exposed her to explicit pornography.

In a disturbing turn of events, Macdonald encountered Miss A in person when she ran away from home and he picked her up in a police car. It was later discovered that he had been assigned to her missing person case, adding another layer to the misconduct. Moreover, Macdonald created several Instagram accounts impersonating modelling pages to target children and initiate contact with them. He preferred to chat with them on Snapchat, considering it a more secure platform for conversations with minors.

During the hearing, a representative from South Yorkshire Police’s professional standards department highlighted the escalating nature of the online sexual relationship. Macdonald continued to engage with Miss A, even after being fired up from the events of the day. He contacted her that evening and showed her a pornographic video during a video call.

Macdonald’s lack of remorse and responsibility was evident when he was interviewed the police. He claimed to have forgotten how he knew Miss A was over 18, suggesting she would have informed him. However, this reasoning was criticized as a mere “lacklustre denial.” The officer’s conduct raises serious concerns, as Miss A sent him pictures on Instagram that included her identifiable face. Ignorance or claims of misunderstanding cannot justify his inappropriate actions.

The investigation further revealed that Macdonald had a clear sexual interest in children and adolescents. Nearly 1,000 images of young girls in bikinis or underwear were found on his Instagram cache when he was arrested in November 2020. He also exerted control over Miss A, instructing her not to wear makeup so she appeared more “natural,” and told her he planned to have sex with her when she turned 16.

Miss A eventually reported Macdonald to Crimestoppers when she reached the age of 16. In response, Macdonald threatened to take his own life unless she retracted the report. He then proceeded to block her, leaving her emotionally shattered.

Although Macdonald resigned from South Yorkshire Police on December 31, 2022, the misconduct panel concluded that if he had still been in service, he would have been dismissed. The Crown Prosecution Service is currently reviewing the case for potential prosecution. Macdonald’s name has been added to the College of Policing’s “barred” list, ensuring he cannot seek employment in a similar capacity in the future.

Sources: [South Yorkshire Police] [Hull Daily Mail]