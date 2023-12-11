Netflix Clarifies Release Date for Goodbye Earth, Yoo Ah In’s Scenes Remain in the Drama

Following recent reports about the release date and the removal of Yoo Ah In’s scenes from the upcoming Netflix series Goodbye Earth, the streaming platform has issued an official statement clarifying the situation. Contrary to previous claims, Netflix states that the release schedule for the drama has not yet been determined.

“We will provide specific information related to the drama’s release date as soon as it is confirmed,” the official statement reads. This clarification comes after a media outlet reported that Goodbye Earth would likely be released in April 2024 and that Yoo Ah In’s scenes would be edited out. However, Netflix denies these claims, leaving fans curious about the fate of the series.

It is no secret that Yoo Ah In’s involvement in Goodbye Earth has been clouded controversy. In February 2023, the actor faced accusations of illegal drug use, which led to his decision to step down from all upcoming projects. Goodbye Earth, originally scheduled for release in 2023, was among the affected productions.

Throughout the months of uncertainty, the production team has engaged in discussions about the fate of the series. Initially, they announced that they would need time to consider Yoo Ah In’s already filmed scenes. In May 2023, it was decided to tentatively postpone the release. However, with the recent update from Netflix, it seems that the schedule will be further delayed.

Goodbye Earth is an apocalyptic series based on a Japanese novel Kōtarō Isaka. The plot revolves around the survival of four people in a chaotic world on the brink of extinction due to an impending asteroid collision with Earth. The cast of the drama has expressed disappointment over the delays, highlighting the hard work and dedication put into creating this cinematic masterpiece.

As fans eagerly await more information about the release date of Goodbye Earth, it is clear that the drama has been mired in controversy and uncertainty. Netflix’s clarification leaves hope that Yoo Ah In’s scenes will remain in the series, providing opportunities for resolution and closure for all involved.