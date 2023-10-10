The List: A Thought-Provoking Debut Novel Yomi Adegoke

Yomi Adegoke’s debut novel, The List, has generated significant buzz and global success since its release. Described as a “cautionary tale” for the chronically online, the book explores themes of online identity, cancel culture, and the flaws within social media justice.

The List follows the story of Ola Olajide, a British-Nigerian high-profile feminist journalist, and her fiancé, Michael, a British-Ghanian podcaster. Their lives are thrown into disarray when Michael’s name is included in an anonymous list accusing prominent men in the media of sexual abuse and harassment. As their relationship unravels, readers are compelled to question their own beliefs and examine what they would do if their loved one was accused.

Adegoke, a British journalist and author, was inspired to write The List in 2017 during the height of the #MeToo movement. While she initially supported the circulation of anonymous lists exposing sexual assault, she began to question their effectiveness and the ethical implications of seeking justice online. The book explores these complex issues and doesn’t offer a clear-cut answer, making it controversial in its ambiguity.

Throughout her career, Adegoke has focused on amplifying the voices and experiences of Black British people. In her bestselling guidebook, Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl’s Bible, co-authored with Elizabeth Uviebinené, she addresses workplace challenges faced Black British women. Similarly, The List centers the lives of Black British characters and authentically portrays their experiences and use of slang.

Adegoke’s novel has sparked important conversations about the intersection of online and offline identities, the impact of cancel culture, and the complexities of seeking justice in the digital age. As online discourse becomes increasingly polarized, The List serves as a thought-provoking exploration of these issues and encourages readers to think critically about the online world we inhabit.

