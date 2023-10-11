The List: A Cautionary Tale for the Internet Age

Yomi Adegoke’s debut novel, The List, has sparked conversations about our online identities, cancel culture, and the flaws within social media justice. The book follows Ola Olajide, a British-Nigerian high-profile feminist journalist, and her fiancé Michael, a British-Ghanian podcaster. As their relationship unravels amidst accusations of sexual abuse against Michael, readers are compelled to question their own beliefs and actions in such situations.

Adegoke’s inspiration for the novel came from the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017 when lists, where users anonymously submitted names of individuals accused of sexual assault, circulated on social media. While supporting the idea of holding men accountable, Adegoke began to question the effectiveness and ethics of these lists in seeking justice.

The List explores the blurred lines of right and wrong, refusing to take a clear side on the matter. Adegoke intentionally created a nuanced narrative to reflect the complexity of such situations, acknowledging that the internet can be a flawed and scary place. She raises uncomfortable questions about what we believe and who we are online versus offline.

The book has resonated with readers and fostered conversations, igniting critical thinking about our online behaviors and the impact of social media justice. Adegoke’s previous work, including the bestselling guidebook Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl’s Bible, has always centered on the experiences and perspectives of Black British people. The List continues this focus, providing an accurate representation of Blackity-Black Britain and addressing the specific challenges faced second-generation immigrants in London.

As Adegoke admits, she doesn’t provide definitive answers in The List. Instead, she invites readers to ponder their own responses and consider the complexities surrounding accusations of sexual abuse. In an age of polarization and fear of critical conversations on social media, Adegoke’s novel serves as a cautionary tale, urging us to navigate the online world with more thoughtfulness and empathy.

