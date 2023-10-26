New YoloBox Ultra: The Ultimate Live-Streaming Studio for Content Creators

YoloLiv, a leading provider of professional live-streaming solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation in the form of the YoloBox Ultra. This compact and pocket-friendly device is designed to cater to the needs of content creators on the go, offering a comprehensive suite of features that make it the ultimate live-streaming studio.

At the heart of the YoloBox Ultra is its ability to stream at an impressive 4K resolution, thanks to the H.264 and H.265 codecs. Unlike its predecessors, this advanced device allows users to simultaneously stream to up to three horizontal destinations, including popular platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, as well as custom RTMP destinations.

Dubbed as “The Ultimate YoloBox Experience,” the YoloBox Ultra goes beyond being a mere encoder and switcher. It serves as an all-in-one solution that encompasses an encoder, switcher, monitor, recorder, and streaming studio. Equipped with customizable graphics, chroma key, invitation functions for guests, instant replay, auto-switching, video cropping, and more, this nifty device empowers content creators to produce high-quality live streams with professional-level production values.

The 8-inch touchscreen display makes controlling the YoloBox Ultra intuitive and seamless. You can easily switch between different sources with just a simple touch, allowing for smooth transitions in your live broadcasts. Additionally, the HDMI output enables convenient monitoring on an optional HDMI display, giving you real-time feedback of your stream.

One of the standout features of the YoloBox Ultra is its ability to connect multiple internet sources. By combining up to five internet sources, including 4G LTE cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, and USB dongle, the device ensures a stable and reliable connection for uninterrupted live streaming.

With built-in recording capabilities, the YoloBox Ultra can capture all video inputs, as well as program video, directly into the built-in SD card or a USB flash drive of up to 1TB in capacity. This allows for greater flexibility in post-production and ensures that you never miss a moment.

Offering a powerful 20,000 mAh internal battery that provides up to 6 hours of screen power and a bright 650 cd/m² display, the YoloBox Ultra is the perfect companion for content creators on the move. Whether you’re live-streaming from a remote location or attending events, this portable studio empowers you to deliver professional-quality streams wherever you may be.

The YoloBox Ultra is set to be available for shipping starting November 2023, bringing a new level of convenience and versatility to the world of live-streaming.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What streaming platforms can the YoloBox Ultra stream to?

The YoloBox Ultra can simultaneously stream to three horizontal destinations, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and custom RTMP destinations. It can also stream to two vertical platforms, namely Instagram and TikTok.

Q: Can the YoloBox Ultra stream in 4K?

Yes, the YoloBox Ultra is capable of streaming at 4K resolution using the H.264 and H.265 codecs. This allows for high-quality live streaming with impressive visual clarity.

Q: How many internet sources can the YoloBox Ultra connect?

The YoloBox Ultra can combine up to five internet sources, including 4G LTE cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, and USB dongle, into a single, more reliable connection. This ensures a stable live stream without any interference.

Q: What are the recording capabilities of the YoloBox Ultra?

The YoloBox Ultra can record all video inputs, as well as the program video, directly into the built-in SD card or a USB flash drive of up to 1TB in capacity. This provides content creators with flexibility in post-production and the ability to capture every significant moment.

Q: How long is the battery life of the YoloBox Ultra?

The YoloBox Ultra comes with a powerful 20,000 mAh internal battery that can power the screen for up to 6 hours. This enables content creators to work on the go without worrying about running out of battery.

(Original article source: YoloLiv)