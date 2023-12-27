Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Age Relaxation for Police Recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced a significant change in the age limits for candidates applying for the post of Reserve Civil Police in the state. The upper age limit for all categories will now be relaxed three years. This decision comes in response to concerns raised social media users regarding the age limits for this recruitment drive, which is being conducted after a gap of five years.

Previously, there was a discrepancy in the prescribed age limits for the general category aspirants in the police department. Social media handles highlighted this issue, questioning the logic behind imposing stringent age limits on general candidates while allowing greater flexibility for reserved candidates. The concerns were given voice popular handle ‘The Skin Doctor’.

The release of over 60,000 constable vacancies the Uttar Pradesh Police, with a significant number being reserved, further exacerbated the issue. The general male candidates were required to be between 18-22 years of age, while reserved candidates could be up to 31 years old. This disparity was seen as unfair, especially considering that most of the seats were already reserved for specific categories.

Moreover, the five-year gap between the previous and current recruitment drives posed an additional challenge. General category candidates who were underage during the last recruitment in 2018 would now be considered overage for the recruitment in 2023, without having had a single opportunity. This raised concerns about the eligibility of these candidates and the need for age relaxation.

To address these concerns, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for all candidates applying for the Reserve Civil Police post. This decision aims to provide fair opportunities to the general category candidates and ensure a level playing field in the recruitment process.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has initiated the application process for filling 60,244 constable vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online from 27th December 2023 until 16th January 2024. The selection process includes a written examination, followed a Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

With this age relaxation, aspiring candidates from all categories will have a better chance to pursue a career in the Uttar Pradesh Police force. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare and aspirations of the youth, paving the way for a brighter future.