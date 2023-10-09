YNW Bortlen’s Alleged Instagram DMs Included in Witness Tampering Paperwork

According to journalist Bryson Paul, who has been closely covering the double-murder case involving YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen, the prosecution has filed a 36-page arrest paperwork document for an additional charge of witness tampering against YNW Bortlen. This document reportedly includes screenshots of Instagram messages allegedly exchanged between Bortlen and Felicia Holmes, a state witness and the mother of Melly’s ex-girlfriend.

In these messages, Bortlen allegedly told Holmes to “chill” after she threatened to have her cousins harm Melly. Holmes then proceeded to criticize both Bortlen and Melly, implying that Bortlen tried to pay her and her daughter off to not testify.

Holmes expressed her frustration, stating that her daughter doesn’t care about Melly and would testify against him if she did. She also threatened Bortlen, saying she would contact the prosecutor if he continued to mess with her child. Holmes referred to Melly as a snake and mentioned how he harmed others in the past.

Furthermore, she made it clear that her daughter doesn’t need Melly’s money and will be fine without it. Holmes emphasized that Melly is not the only one with money and reassured Bortlen that her daughter would not be harmed.

The Florida State Attorneys Office and YNW Bortlen’s attorney have been contacted for comments on this matter.

In related news, YNW Bortlen was recently charged with witness tampering after a raid on his home the Miami-Dade Police Department. According to a police affidavit, both Melly and Bortlen are accused of communicating through an inmate named Terrence Mathis in an attempt to dissuade Melly’s ex-girlfriend and her mother from testifying against him.

During their communication, codewords were allegedly used to hide their intentions. Mathis referred to Melly’s ex-girlfriend as “Rihanna” and coordinated three-way messages on Melly’s behalf to Bortlen.

These developments come after Melly’s ex-girlfriend, Mariah Hamilton, accused the police of threatening her with arrest if she didn’t provide information about Melly’s involvement in the murders.

It is important to note that these allegations are still under investigation and no official statements have been released the involved parties.

