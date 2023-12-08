Netflix’s New Series “Obliterated” Receives Mixed Reviews from Critics

Netflix’s latest original series, “Obliterated,” has hit the streaming platform with a bang, but not necessarily in a positive way. Created the team behind the hit show “Cobra Kai,” this action comedy has generated divided opinions from critics.

The series follows an elite strike force, led CIA agent Ava (played Shelley Hennig), as they work to dismantle a deal involving a nuclear weapon capable of destroying Las Vegas. The team consists of Navy SEAL Chad McKnight (Nick Zano), hacker Maya (Kimi Rutledge), sniper Angela (Paola Lázaro), pilot Paul (Eugene Kim), soldier Trunk (Terrence Terrell), and bomb squad member Hagerty (C. Thomas Howell). Together, these unique individuals must overcome their differences and personal issues to foil the plans of a Russian arms dealer (Costa Ronin).

While the show’s premise may sound exciting, critics have had mixed reactions. Some reviewers have been highly critical, describing the series as a “baffling, nearly unwatchable hodgepodge of nonsense littered with penises and explosives.” Others have been more forgiving, noting that the show’s rambling and digressive nature can be overlooked.

Critics from Variety, IGN, The Hollywood Reporter, Collider, and The Daily Telegraph have all weighed in on “Obliterated.” It’s evident that opinions vary significantly, with some praising its proudly raunchy nature, while others find it to be a poorly written and serialized action-movie version of “The Hangover.”

Despite the mixed reception, the audience response has been more positive, with an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 100 ratings. This suggests that viewers might still find enjoyment in the series, even if critics are less impressed.

As for the possibility of a second season, it remains uncertain. While there hasn’t been any official word from Netflix, the show’s initial development for TBS indicates the potential for renewal. If “Obliterated” maintains solid viewership numbers, it could very well continue its run on the streaming platform.

Ultimately, whether “Obliterated” is worth watching is a matter of personal taste. If you’re a fan of action-packed comedies with a touch of drama, it might be worth giving it a shot. However, if you prefer more critically acclaimed content, you might want to explore other options in Netflix’s extensive catalog.