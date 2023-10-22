One-Third of Premium SVOD Users are Serial Churners, Finds New Study

A recent study conducted Antenna reveals that approximately one-third of premium SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) users are what the research company calls “serial churners.” These users actively manage their video entertainment services and frequently sign up for and then quit subscription streaming platforms.

The study, which focused on 10 identified “premium” brands such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and others, found that the percentage of serial churners has been steadily increasing since 2019. At that time, only 10% of users fell into this category, but it has now risen to around 33%.

Antenna also discovered that about one-third of those who cancel their premium SVOD services are eventually “won back” within a 12-month period. Furthermore, nearly 25% of SVOD cancellers return to their respective services within three months of quitting.

The study further explored the “survival rate” of premium SVOD users who stick with a service for 12 months. It was found that the overall rate was 45%. However, this rate decreased to 36% for users who had already quit a service once and signed up for it again. For those who engaged in a third cycle of churn, the survival rate descended to 26%.

This research sheds light on the behavior of SVOD users and their relationship with streaming platforms. It highlights the significant number of users who actively manage their subscriptions, signing up and quitting platforms frequently. These findings are crucial for streaming platforms to understand user preferences and engagement patterns, allowing them to tailor their strategies accordingly.

