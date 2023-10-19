A New Generation Discovers the Carpenters’ Music Through Social Media

Tori Holub, a 20-year-old musician, is introducing a new generation of music fans to the melodic pop sound of the Carpenters. Despite being born well after the Carpenters’ peak in the 1970s, Holub has gained popularity on social media posting home-recorded renditions of the Carpenters’ hits.

Using platforms like TikTok, Holub has seen a significant increase in followers as she shares her cover versions of songs such as “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” and “Goodbye to Love.” Although she doesn’t personally believe that she sounds like Karen Carpenter, many people find her performances reminiscent of the beloved vocalist.

One of the factors that contribute to the Carpenters’ sound is their layered harmonies, created both Karen and Richard Carpenter. Holub takes a meticulous approach to recreate these harmonies recording each vocal part separately, stacking them on top of each other, and paying close attention to detail.

This attention to detail sets Holub apart from other musicians who may rely on shortcuts like copying and pasting or using autotune. Through her dedication to recreating the Carpenters’ sound, Holub hopes to bring back the harmonic sound of the ’60s and ’70s and introduce it to the modern mainstream.

While Holub’s parents were fans of the Carpenters, she doesn’t recall their music being regularly played in her home during her childhood. However, she did remember hearing their Christmas songs on the radio. Despite this, Holub developed an appreciation for the Carpenters’ music and aims to carry on their legacy performing at The Carpenters’ 55th anniversary concert.

In terms of her own career goals, Holub is most comfortable in the studio and is working on original material with various composers and songwriters. She hopes to continue expanding her YouTube channel and making music that pays homage to the harmonies of the ’60s and ’70s.

Overall, Tori Holub’s use of social media has allowed her to connect with a new generation of music fans and introduce them to the timeless music of the Carpenters. Through her dedication to recreating their sound and her own musical endeavors, Holub hopes to keep the Carpenters’ legacy alive for years to come.

Definitions:

– Melodic pop: Popular music characterized strong, catchy melodies.

– Renditions: Performances or interpretations of a piece of music.

– Vocal harmonies: Two or more voices singing different notes simultaneously to create a rich, blended sound.

– Autotune: A digital audio processor used to correct the pitch of vocals or instruments.

– Legacy: Something left behind or inherited from the past, often associated with the impact and influence of an individual or group.

Sources: No sources provided.