The FHI UNbrush Detangling Hair Brush: Is It Worth the Hype?

TikTok has become infamous for making products go viral, and the latest obsession among beauty enthusiasts is the FHI UNbrush Detangling Hair Brush. After seeing countless reviews on my For You page, I gave in to the temptation and decided to try it for myself. I can confidently say that it lives up to the hype.

What sets the FHI UNbrush apart is its simplicity. With 58 long bristles for detangling and 47 mini bristles for smoothing, this brush effortlessly tackles knots and tangles. Its backless paddle design allows for increased airflow, reducing styling time. Additionally, the brush is lightweight and easy to clean.

As someone with very tight 4C curls, I primarily use this brush on wet hair or when it’s coated in a conditioner or leave-in product. When detangling in the shower, I divided my hair into four sections and brushed through each one, starting from the ends and working my way up to the roots. To my surprise, the process was a breeze. The spaced-out bristles glided through my hair smoothly, making detangling almost effortless. I was able to detangle my entire head in just a few minutes.

Compared to other detangling brushes I’ve tried, the FHI UNbrush is a game-changer. Its simple design, comfortable grip, and gentle action make it perfect for curly hair. It doesn’t pull or snag on my curls, leaving them intact and frizz-free.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a detangling brush that lives up to its claims, the FHI UNbrush is worth the investment. It’s effective, easy to use, and suitable for various hair types. Join the TikTok trend and give this brush a try – you won’t be disappointed.

FAQ

Can I use the FHI UNbrush on dry hair?

Yes, the FHI UNbrush is designed to be used on both wet and dry hair. However, for those with tight curls, using it on wet or conditioned hair may yield better results.

Does the FHI UNbrush work well on all hair types?

While the FHI UNbrush is suitable for all hair types, it is particularly effective for curly hair. The spaced-out bristles glide through the hair without causing damage or frizz, making it an ideal choice for those with curls or knots.

Is the FHI UNbrush easy to clean?

Yes, the FHI UNbrush is designed for easy cleaning. Its backless paddle design prevents product residue from getting trapped, and the bristles can be easily wiped or rinsed clean. Regular cleaning will ensure optimal performance and longevity of the brush.