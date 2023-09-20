TikTok Merch Becomes Fashion Statement for Sophie Turner at Dinner with Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift recently made headlines when they were spotted having dinner together in New York City. While the news of Turner’s split from Joe Jonas added to the interest surrounding their meeting, it was the actor’s unique sweatshirt that caught everyone’s attention. The black sweatshirt, initially concealed around her waist, turned out to be TikTok merch from Jake Shane, a popular content creator known as octopusslover8.

Shane, a 23-year-old comedian, has been linked to various celebrities, including the Jonas Brothers and Sofia Richie. He gained a following on TikTok for his humorous retellings of historical events and candid updates. Turner’s crewneck featured a graphic design with the words “Jackpuss!” written across the top and the phrase “good p*ssies go to heaven, bad p*ssies go to Vegas” on the back. Although the merch is currently sold out, it references Turner and Jonas’ Las Vegas wedding in 2019.

Turner’s choice to wear this quirky TikTok merch hinted at her close bond with Swift, who also had a past relationship with Jonas. While Swift herself was not seen wearing any merch, it was evident that she found humor in Turner’s outfit choice.

This incident showcases how social media platforms like TikTok have influenced popular culture and fashion trends. Content creators, like Jake Shane, have gained notoriety and even have their merchandise adorning celebrities. The power of these platforms extends beyond entertainment and highlights the impact they have on various aspects of our lives.

Note: This article is based on the source article “PSA: TikTok merch is now acceptable attire for dinner with Taylor Swift” with information from the author’s knowledge.

Sources:

Source Article Title: “PSA: TikTok merch is now acceptable attire for dinner with Taylor Swift”

Source Author: Unknown

Source Website/Publication: Unknown