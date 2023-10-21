Martin Scorsese Explores New Territory on TikTok

Martin Scorsese, the esteemed movie director behind classics like “Taxi Driver” and “Goodfellas,” has recently opened up a new lane of fame for himself on TikTok. The 80-year-old Scorsese was introduced to younger audiences his 23-year-old daughter Francesca, who featured him on her TikTok account. The videos show Scorsese deciphering internet slang and even being featured in a 30-second “trailer” put together his daughter. This unexpected pivot into the world of social media is a true testament to Scorsese’s charm and adaptability across different mediums. It’s clear that Scorsese rules no matter the platform, and it’s inspiring to see someone of his stature embracing new things.

Chuck D Nails It in Podcast About the Origin of Hip-Hop

Chuck D, the legendary frontman of rap group Public Enemy, is narrating the podcast “Can You Dig It,” which tells the origin story of hip-hop as the genre turns 50. In an interview, Chuck D revealed that he was coached along the way in his narrating journey. Despite being known as one of the greatest orators in hip-hop, he humbly acknowledged that there are others who do it better than him. The podcast, along with Chuck D’s contributions, offers new information that even longtime hip-hop aficionados may find enlightening. Chuck D, who has been in the industry for many years, brings a unique perspective and humor to the podcast. Don’t sleep on this podcast, as Chuck D continues to educate and entertain listeners.

Blink-182 Drops New Album Reflecting on Trials

After 12 years, Blink-182 has reunited and released a new album titled “One More Time.” According to Travis Barker, the drummer of the band, the album reflects on the trials and challenges the members have endured over the years. The song “One More Time” specifically addresses the question of why it takes catastrophes for the band to come back together. Blink-182 fans eagerly anticipate the album, as they know that some of the best art comes from dark times. The band’s ability to reunite and create music together again demonstrates their resilience and dedication to their craft.

Comedy Movie “Neon” Explores Reggaeton Culture

“Neon” is a comedy movie that tells the story of three friends who move to Miami with the hopes of breaking into the reggaeton scene. Reggaeton is currently a popular genre, and this movie takes a humorous approach to exploring its culture. The film highlights the dreams and aspirations of these characters as they navigate their way through the vibrant and energetic world of reggaeton. With reggaeton’s rising popularity, “Neon” offers a lighthearted take on the genre and promises to be an entertaining watch for fans and newcomers alike.

Sources:

– CNN