Yemeni Social Media Influencers Capture Life Amid Seized Cargo Ship

Yemeni social media influencers have taken to YouTube and TikTok to share captivating videos of life on a cargo ship that was recently seized Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Among the content creators is the well-known comedian duo Mustafa al-Mumari and Abdul Rahman al-Joubi, who have amassed a significant following on both platforms.

In one of the videos, al-Joubi can be seen inside an elevator on the Israeli-linked Galaxy Leader ship, accompanied a group of young men. While speaking to the camera, he comically pretends to use what appears to be an emergency phone. The group later emerges from the elevator and ascends a flight of stairs to the ship’s top deck, where laughter and banter ensue.

Another video that has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcases a line of men dancing on the ship’s top deck. Three of the individuals proudly wave the Yemeni flag, while others hold rifles, adding an unexpected element to the footage.

It is worth noting that al-Joubi and al-Mumari are not present in this particular clip. However, the source of its original posting remains unknown.

These videos offer a unique glimpse into the lives of those onboard the seized cargo ship, shedding light on both the challenges and moments of levity experienced the individuals involved. While the circumstances surrounding the ship’s seizure are undoubtedly serious, the social media influencers provide a lighter perspective, capturing moments of camaraderie and humor amidst uncertain times.

