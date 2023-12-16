Woman Attacked Bison in Yellowstone National Park

A recent incident at Yellowstone National Park has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife. A 47-year-old woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was severely injured when she and her friend encountered two bison during a stroll near Lake Yellowstone’s north shore.

As per the National Park Service, one of the bison charged at the woman, despite her attempts to leave the area. The attack resulted in significant injuries to her abdomen and chest. The victim was promptly airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Park Service has not provided any updates regarding her current condition.

While the exact proximity between the woman and the bison remains unknown, it serves as another reminder of the required 25-yard distance mandated the park for the safety of visitors and wildlife. Yellowstone National Park officials have frequently emphasized that approaching wild animals poses serious risks, as they are unpredictable and can become aggressive when threatened.

This incident marks the first of its kind in 2023 at Yellowstone National Park. However, it follows a series of similar incidents in 2022 that garnered significant media attention. In one such case, an Ohio tourist was gored and thrown into the air a bison when she approached the animal from a boardwalk within ten feet. The woman’s actions violated the park’s safety guidelines, which also affected two other individuals within the vicinity.

The National Park Service is currently investigating the recent incident and has opted not to release further details at this time. As the park continues to welcome visitors, it is crucial for all individuals to respect the natural environment and maintain a safe distance from wildlife, ensuring a peaceful coexistence between humans and animals in this unique ecosystem.