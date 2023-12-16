Woman Gored Bison in Yellowstone National Park

A recent incident in Yellowstone National Park has highlighted the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife. A 47-year-old Phoenix resident and her companion were taking a stroll near Lake Yellowstone’s north shore when they encountered two bison. Despite turning to leave the animals, one of the bison charged at the woman and gored her, causing significant injuries to her abdomen and chest.

Prompt medical attention was provided, as the injured woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via helicopter. However, details about her condition have not been released. The National Park Service is currently investigating the incident, but no further information has been provided at this time.

It is unclear how close the woman was to the bison before the incident took place. However, Yellowstone National Park enforces a guideline that visitors should maintain a minimum distance of 25 yards from bison. The park officials have emphasized that wildlife in Yellowstone is wild and can be dangerous when approached.

This is not the first incident involving visitors and bison in Yellowstone. In 2022, a tourist from Ohio was gored a bison after approaching it too closely. The incident occurred when the woman approached the animal from a boardwalk within ten feet. This incident, along with others in the past, underscores the importance of respecting wildlife and adhering to safety guidelines when visiting national parks.

As visitors continue to flock to Yellowstone National Park to enjoy its scenic beauty and diverse wildlife, it is crucial for everyone to remember that these animals are not tame and can pose a threat if approached too closely. By maintaining a safe distance and respecting their natural habitats, visitors can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience in this iconic national park.