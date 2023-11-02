Yellowstone Expands Franchise with Two New Spinoffs in the Works

The hit Paramount Network show, Yellowstone, is taking its storytelling to new heights with not one, but two upcoming spinoffs. While the current iteration of Yellowstone is set to wrap up with its fifth season in November 2024, fans can look forward to two new series that will expand on the beloved franchise.

One of the spinoffs, with the working title 2024, will be a present-day story that continues to delve into the Dutton family dynasty. It will introduce new characters and locations while also incorporating some familiar faces from the main series. The other spinoff, titled 1944, is a prequel that follows in the footsteps of the successful 1883 and 1923 installments.

These spinoffs will be produced MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, in collaboration with the creative mastermind behind Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan, who co-created the show with John Linson, also serves as the showrunner for the franchise.

While details about 1944 are currently scarce, fans are already buzzing with excitement about the possibilities these new series might bring. Yellowstone has proven to be a cultural phenomenon, amassing over 100 million fans worldwide since its inception. Its success has propelled the franchise into uncharted territories, and the addition of these spinoffs promises to take audiences on thrilling and unexpected journeys.

Although the final episodes of Yellowstone’s main series might feature fewer appearances from series lead Kevin Costner, the show has managed to captivate audiences with its complex and compelling storytelling. As Yellowstone expands its universe, fans eagerly anticipate the new narratives that will unfold in 1944 and 2024.

FAQ:

Q: Will Kevin Costner be a part of the new spinoffs?

A: While the final episodes of Yellowstone’s main series might have less of Kevin Costner, it is unclear if he will be involved in the new spinoffs.