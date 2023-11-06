New EP Release Reveals Luke Grimes’ Blissful Love Life

Luke Grimes, best known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV series Yellowstone, is not only captivating audiences on screen but also leading a blissful love life off-screen. While fans are fascinated the unfolding relationship between Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica on the show, in real life, Grimes is happily in love with his partner, Bianca Rodrigues, a stunning model who adores him as well.

In an Instagram post shared Rodrigues, fans caught a rare glimpse into the couple’s romance. The heartfelt photograph depicted a beaming Bianca as Luke tenderly kissed her cheek, capturing the essence of their deep affection. In the caption, she made a public declaration of her love, simply writing, “My love ❤️.” The post not only delighted their fans but also demonstrated the couple’s commitment to each other.

Despite being private about their personal lives, Grimes and Rodrigues received an outpouring of love and adoration from their followers. Comments flooded in, expressing admiration for the gorgeous couple and their undeniable happiness together. “Beautiful. You look like such a happy couple ❤️,” exclaimed one fan. Another gushed, “Absolutely gorgeous couple! Wishing you all the best 🕺💃🌹🎶❤️🎁.” The overwhelming support showcased the genuine connection that Luke and Bianca share.

Their love story has been unfolding for some time now, and fans have eagerly followed their journey. Although the exact beginning of their relationship remains undisclosed, Bianca commemorated their third wedding anniversary in November 2022 on Instagram, prompting viewers to anticipate another heartwarming tribute in the coming weeks.

Luke Grimes’ upcoming EP release, titled Pain Pills or Pews, adds another layer to his multifaceted talent. As fans eagerly await the release on October 20, they can take solace in the fact that Grimes’ personal life mirrors the happiness and love he brings to the screen. With his devoted partner, Bianca Rodrigues, his side, the couple continues to inspire and captivate audiences, showcasing a love story that’s as beautiful as their connection.

