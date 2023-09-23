Luke Grimes Announces Debut Country Music EP and Tour

Luke Grimes, known for his acting roles, has recently made a move into the world of country music. He has been teasing his followers with his musical endeavors over the past year, releasing several singles. Now, he has exciting news for his fans. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself sitting in a pickup truck and announced that his first EP, titled “Pain Pills or Pews,” will be released on October 20. In addition, he revealed that he will be embarking on a tour during November and December to perform the new tracks for audiences across the country.

Expressing his gratitude, Luke wrote, “I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped me get here. A dream of putting music out in the world and getting to share it live is now something of a reality.” This announcement has generated a lot of excitement among his fans, and they have been asking questions about his music plans. While Luke has not confirmed if he plans to release a full album or tour again in the future, he did reveal that he will be performing at the Stagecoach music festival for the second year in a row on April 27, 2024.

Luke’s venture into country music comes after signing a deal with the Universal Music Group Nashville record label less than a year ago. He also gained exposure debuting his single “No Horse to Ride” in an episode of Yellowstone. With his growing fan base and the positive reception to his music, Luke is poised to make a significant impact in the country music industry.

