Yellowstone Fans Growing Frustrated with Season 5 Part 2 Delay

Fans of the hit show Yellowstone are eagerly awaiting the release of part 2 of season 5, and the long wait is starting to make them antsy. With earlier episodes airing since September 17, viewers have been turning to the show’s social media accounts for updates and reminders.

Recently, the official Yellowstone Instagram account posted a clip featuring the Dutton family, played Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner, to promote an episode airing that night. While fans were excited to see the familiar faces, many took to the comments section to express their frustration about the lack of information regarding part 2.

Unfortunately, it appears that fans will have to remain patient as it is uncertain when the new episodes will be released. The delay is likely due to ongoing negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

In the meantime, fans can take solace in knowing what the cast members have been up to. Luke Grimes is set to release a country music EP titled “Pain Pills or Pews” on October 20, while Cole Hauser recently launched his own coffee company, Free Rein.

Although the wait for Yellowstone’s part 2 may be frustrating, fans can enjoy the talents of the cast members in other ways while they eagerly await new episodes.

Sources: Good Housekeeping