New Article Title: Cole Hauser Ventures Into the Fashion World as Brand Ambassador for Lucky Brand and Frye Company

Cole Hauser Takes on New Endeavor as Holiday Ambassador for Lucky Brand and Frye Company

Cole Hauser, best known for his role as Rip Wheeler in the popular TV series Yellowstone, is not one to sit idle. While fans eagerly await the start of filming for Yellowstone’s fifth season, Hauser has been keeping himself busy with exciting new projects. In a recent Instagram video, the actor revealed that he has joined forces with renowned clothing brands Lucky Brand and Frye Company as their official holiday ambassador.

Hauser’s collaboration with Lucky Brand and Frye Company has caused quite a stir among his fans. Social media platforms were abuzz with excitement as soon as the news broke. Followers voiced their admiration for Hauser and expressed eagerness to check out his gift picks available for purchase.

So, what does Hauser’s new venture entail? According to reports from Women’s Wear Daily, Hauser will be the face of both Lucky Brand and Frye Company, representing them in their global campaigns throughout the holiday season. While Frye is famous for its high-quality boots, Lucky Brand is renowned for its stylish denim apparel.

Speaking about his new role, Hauser expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I have always admired the authenticity and quality that Frye and Lucky Brand bring to their products. I’m excited to be associated with these two brands whose legacies span decades and continue to represent the true spirit of American craftsmanship.”

If you’re curious to see what Hauser has selected for his collaboration with Lucky Brand and Frye Company, you can find his picks on their respective websites.

