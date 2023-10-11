Cole Hauser Launches Coffee Company with Philanthropic Mission

Cole Hauser, known for his role as Rip Wheeler in the hit Paramount Network drama Yellowstone, has recently embarked on a new venture. The actor took to Instagram to announce the launch of his coffee company, Free Rein. With the official release of the brand’s products and merchandise, Hauser also revealed that a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen and severely wounded Special Operations Warriors.

Fans of Hauser and Yellowstone were thrilled with the news, expressing their excitement and support in the comments. Free Rein offers six different coffee blends, available in both coffee bag and K-Cup versions. The brand also offers a range of exclusive merchandise, including hats, T-shirts, and mugs.

In a heartfelt message on Free Rein’s Instagram page, Hauser shared his enthusiasm for the launch and expressed his vision for the brand. As an American company, Free Rein aims to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams and aspirations. With their bold flavors and small-batch roasting process, the company strives to exceed expectations and create a lasting legacy deeply rooted in American values.

The availability of Free Rein Coffee and merchandise has generated excitement among fans, eager to experience the brand’s offerings. With every purchase, customers support a worthy cause and indulge in premium, American-made coffee.

