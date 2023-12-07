Yellowstone Ranch Sues Cole Hauser’s Coffee Company Over Trademark Infringement

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s ranch, Bosque Ranch, has filed a lawsuit against actor Cole Hauser’s coffee company, Free Rein, for trademark infringement. The suit alleges that Free Rein’s logo, which features intertwined letters similar to the Bosque Ranch logo, creates confusion among consumers.

While Yellowstone fans have been immersed in the drama between the production and actor Kevin Costner, the show’s latest controversy involves a different star and an unexpected subject: coffee. Earlier this year, Cole Hauser, known for his role as cowboy Rip Wheeler on the series, launched a coffee brand called Free Rein Coffee Company. The brand offers various roasts that embody the spirit of the West.

However, Bosque Ranch, owned Taylor Sheridan, has taken issue with Free Rein’s logo design. Both brands use intertwined letters in their logos, with Bosque Ranch’s logo featuring the letters “BR” and Free Rein’s logo featuring “FR.” Bosque Ranch argues that the similarity between the logos could mislead consumers and create unfair competition.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Texas, claims trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising. Bosque Ranch asserts that Free Rein’s use of a similar logo may confuse customers and impact the reputation of Bosque Ranch’s brand. These allegations have raised questions about the future relationship between the coffee company and the popular TV series.

As filming for the final episodes of Yellowstone approaches, fans are already speculating about potential conflicts within the cast and crew. With rumors surrounding Kevin Costner’s involvement in the rest of the series, the lawsuit against Free Rein adds another layer of uncertainty. The outcome of this legal action and its potential impact on the show’s production remains to be seen.