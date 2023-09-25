Wisconsin-Superior Women’s Soccer Extends Winning Streak to Four Games

Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team continued their winning streak in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) with a 2-1 victory over Bethany Lutheran. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to inclement weather, but that didn’t dampen the UWS offense.

In the 18th minute, Kamryn Hill of UWS scored the first goal of the game after Niya Wilson’s shot hit the goalpost. UWS maintained their lead throughout the first half. However, in the second period, Olaitz Muguruza of Bethany Lutheran scored an equalizer 2 minutes and 37 seconds into the half.

The game remained tied until the 80th minute when Lindrey Schrendel connected with Allison Alessi for the winning goal. UWS had a total of nine shots, while Bethany had six. Both teams had three shots on target.

The victory brings UWS’s winning streak in UMAC play to four games. The team currently holds a 4-2-1 overall record and a perfect 4-0 record in the conference. Their next game is against Northland.

Bethany Lutheran Defeats Wisconsin-Superior in Close Men’s Soccer Match

The Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team came out on top with a 1-0 victory over Wisconsin-Superior at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. This matchup has been a regular occurrence in the UMAC men’s soccer tournament championship for the past three years.

Both teams had opportunities throughout the game, with UWS leading in the total number of attempts at 14 compared to Bethany’s 10. However, Bethany had the advantage in shots on target, with six to UWS’s three. In the 75th minute, Daniel Almeida capitalized on an error in the UWS backline and scored the only goal of the game.

UWS goalkeeper Alex Paredes made five saves, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat. UWS now holds a 4-2-2 overall record and a 3-1 record in UMAC play. Their next game is against Northland.

Sources:

– UWS Women’s Soccer Extends Winning Streak to Four Games (no URL)

– Bethany Lutheran Defeats Wisconsin-Superior in Close Men’s Soccer Match (no URL)