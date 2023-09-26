Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its new documentary, “Yellow Door: 90s Lo-fi Film Club,” which explores the golden era of Korean cinephilia in the 1990s. Directed Lee Hyuk-rae, the film takes viewers back to Seoul during this time, when film clubs were booming on college campuses, offering young students an outlet for creativity and a platform to study cinema.

This documentary highlights the significant role that this period played in shaping the global success of Korean popular culture today. It was a time of newfound freedom and cultural exploration for the country’s youth, following the student pro-democracy protests of the 1980s.

“Yellow Door: 90s Lo-fi Film Club” focuses on the memories of the Yellow Door Film Club, which included renowned director Bong Joon-ho, as well as the film’s director, Lee Hyuk-rae. Bong Joon-ho, now famous for his Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” was an influential part of this group, curating a video library of international cinematic masterpieces for the club.

The film also delves into Bong Joon-ho’s early career, including the creation of his first short film, “Looking for Paradise,” which was exclusively screened for Yellow Door members. The documentary captures the passion and impact of this moment in Korean cinema, with fellow club members recognizing the director’s talent and predicting his future success.

“Yellow Door: 90s Lo-fi Film Club” will premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival in October and will be available for streaming worldwide on Netflix on October 27th.

Sources:

– Article: Netflix Releases Trailer for Documentary “Yellow Door: 90s Lo-fi Film Club”

– Trailer: YouTube (URL)