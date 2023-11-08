Unlocking the Potential of Synthetic Yeast for Industrial Use

A groundbreaking achievement in synthetic biology has brought researchers one step closer to creating the first complex cell with an entirely synthetic genome. Led project leader Jef Boeke at NYU Langone Health, an international team has successfully designed and created synthetic chromosomes for half of the 16 chromosomes found in yeast cells. This significant milestone not only advances our understanding of complex cells but also holds immense potential for industrial applications in fields like biofuel production.

Synthesizing genomes of viruses and bacteria has been accomplished before, but yeast presents a unique challenge due to its complex nature as a eukaryotic cell. Eukaryotic cells, found in plants and animals, possess larger genomes consisting of multiple chromosomes compared to the smaller genome of bacteria.

Although the team has completed the synthetic versions of all 16 yeast chromosomes, assembling them into a single yeast strain remains a work in progress. However, once achieved, this feat will open up new avenues and capabilities that were previously unimaginable. Challenges lie in “debugging” the synthetic chromosomes, as unexpected issues arise during the intentional changes made to the chromosomes.

One significant modification made the team involves removing repetitive and non-coding DNA, also known as “junk” DNA. By reducing the amount of repetitive DNA, the synthetic chromosomes become around 10% smaller, providing a more stable foundation for biotechnology applications. Furthermore, the team plans to remove the RNA splicing machinery after the removal of introns, optimizing the synthetic genome.

To facilitate rapid evolution for industrial purposes, the genome now contains 3000 sites that can trigger recombination, allowing the exchange of genetic material between different chromosomes. This shuffling process accelerates evolution, enabling the generation of strains specifically tailored for industrial applications.

A notable addition to the synthetic yeast genome is an entirely new 17th chromosome that contains the genes responsible for tRNAs involved in protein synthesis. By aligning all these genes in the same direction, the risk of DNA breaks caused enzyme collisions is minimized.

While the creation of synthetic yeast holds enormous promise, precautions must be taken to prevent its unintended release into the environment. Geoffrey Taghon at the National Institute of Standards and Technology emphasizes the importance of implementing biocontainment systems to ensure the synthetic yeast cannot survive and spread uncontrollably in the wild. The team is fully aware of this concern and is actively working to add containment systems to the final strain, ensuring its safety.

The groundbreaking technology developed for synthetic yeast is not limited to this organism alone; it is also being used to rewrite sections of the mouse genome. The aim is to create genetically modified mice strains that closely resemble humans, enhancing medical research. However, due to the mouse genome’s significantly larger size, the creation of an entirely synthetic mouse remains a distant prospect.

The journey towards completely synthetic organisms is an ongoing process, with technology advancements playing a vital role. While challenges persist, there is an unwavering belief in the possibilities that lie ahead, as synthetic biology continues to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is synthetic yeast?

A: Synthetic yeast is a strain of yeast in which a portion of its chromosomes has been redesigned and created entirely from scratch.

Q: Why is yeast a significant organism for synthetic biology?

A: Yeast is a eukaryotic cell, like those found in plants and animals, making it more complex than bacteria. Understanding and manipulating yeast cells can provide insights into complex cell biology and have various industrial applications.

Q: What are introns?

A: Introns are non-coding segments of DNA found within genes. During gene expression, these segments must be removed from the RNA copies of genes before protein synthesis.

Q: What is the purpose of removing repetitive DNA from the synthetic yeast genome?

A: Removing repetitive DNA improves the stability of the genome and creates a more reliable platform for biotechnology applications.

Q: Why is biocontainment important for synthetic organisms?

A: Biocontainment systems are necessary to prevent the unintended release and spread of synthetic organisms in the environment, ensuring their controlled use and avoiding potential ecological consequences.

Q: How does synthetic biology impact medical research?

A: Synthetic biology techniques can be applied to modify the genomes of animals, such as mice, creating strains that mimic human biology more closely. This aids in medical research, drug development, and understanding human diseases.