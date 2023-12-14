Top 10 Female Celebrities in Singapore: A Year of Triumphs and Challenges

Singaporean female celebrities have had quite the eventful year, with both highs and lows filling their lives. From career milestones to personal tragedies, 2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for these stars. Let’s take a closer look at Yahoo! Singapore’s top 10 most-searched female celebrities of the year.

10. Zoe Tay: Known as one of local showbiz’s beloved ‘Ah Jies,’ Zoe Tay stole the spotlight at the Star Awards 2023 with her stunning red carpet outfit. She also made headlines for receiving a $20 red packet as a wedding gift, thinking her banquet was sponsored. Currently, she is appearing in the long-form series My One and Only.

9. Tasha Low: Former K-pop singer Tasha Low surprised everyone winning the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards 2023. She opened up about her decision to give up on showbiz when she returned from Korea in 2018 but eventually found her way back. South Korean heartthrob Lee Seung-gi even expressed his desire to collaborate with her.

8. Jeanette Aw: Jeanette Aw, a darling of local showbiz, has expanded her talents from acting to entrepreneurship. She launched her bakery, Once Upon A Time, in May 2021, and now plans to expand to Japan in 2024. Aw recently acted in her first English series, Come Closer, alongside her former co-star Qi Yuwu from The Little Nyonya.

7. Jin Yinji: Veteran actress Jin Yinji experienced a tragic loss in 2023 when her husband suddenly passed away due to a heart attack. The family didn’t have the chance to see him one last time, leaving a lasting regret. Jin Yinji remains a beloved figure in local showbiz.

6. Ann Kok: Ann Kok celebrated a momentous milestone in her acting career, winning her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award. She also shared her allergy to MSG after a severe reaction to bak kut teh in 2006. Kok continues to portray memorable roles in Mediacorp dramas.

5. Hazelle Teo: Hazelle Teo achieved one of her career goals hosting the National Day Parade. As a YES 933 DJ, Teo is known for her body positivity and faced criticism for her outfit choice at the Blackpink concert. Despite the controversy, she remained true to herself and apologized for any oversight.

4. Jamie Yeo: Jamie Yeo signed a deal with Hugosave, allowing the financial technology firm to use her digital likeness for marketing content. Intrigued the process, Yeo became part of an innovative campaign. She shared her concerns but ultimately embraced the opportunity.

This list of female celebrities showcases their resilience and successes amidst challenges. They have inspired many with their talents and personal stories, reminding us that fame comes with its own trials and triumphs.