The Best TikTok Trends of 2023: From Roman Empires to Wes Anderson

TikTok has taken the world storm with its viral trends, bringing joy and happiness into our lives in 2023. From food to movies to ideologies, this year has seen the emergence of exciting trends that have captivated viewers.

One trend that caught everyone’s attention was the “Roman Empire” trend. Women on TikTok began asking the men in their lives how often they thought about the historical period. This sparked a debate about the modern equivalent of the Roman Empire for women. The trend went viral, with over 2.4 billion views, and led to discussions about important issues that women care about today.

Another unexpected trend was the phenomenon of “Girl Dinner.” It all started when Hannah Rose praised her favorite meal of cheese and bread, unintentionally starting a trend. People began putting together small snacks from their kitchen to create meals, leading to the concept of a #GirlDinner. This trend gained almost 3 billion views on TikTok and even became a menu item at Popeyes.

The influence of movies was also evident on TikTok in 2023. The release of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” inspired a trend called “Canon Event.” TikTokers embraced the idea of finding their own significant moments, acknowledging the impact of peculiar phases in their lives. From going on Omegle to experiencing a toxic work environment, people shared their “canon events” with over 3.8 million views.

TikTok users also had fun exploring the past and the future with the Yearbook and Aged filters. The Yearbook filter allowed people to imagine how they would have looked if they lived in the 90s, while the Aged filter showed a realistic version of their future selves with grey hair and wrinkled skin. These filters amassed billions of views, showcasing people’s fascination for alternate versions of themselves.

Lastly, the Wes Anderson trend took TikTok storm as users imagined themselves in the director’s distinctive film style. From everyday moments to intimate scenes, TikTokers recreated Anderson’s aesthetic through color grading, composition, and symmetrical shots. This trend allowed users to be part of Anderson’s cinematic world, showcasing their creativity and love for his work.

In conclusion, TikTok has undoubtedly made 2023 a year of fun and excitement with its viral trends. From exploring history to embracing movie aesthetics, users have found creative ways to engage and express themselves. The platform continues to evolve, bringing joy to millions of viewers worldwide.