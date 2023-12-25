Dangerous Trends on TikTok: The Dark Side of Creativity

Summary: TikTok, a platform known for its fun and creative content, has seen the emergence of dangerous trends that have caused controversy and prompted warnings from authorities. From inhaling toxic fumes to risking lives in front of moving trucks, these trends have led to injuries, fatalities, and severe health consequences. This article highlights some of the most controversial TikTok trends of 2023.

The Dangers of Chroming: WhipTok

A tragic incident in Australia shed light on the dangerous trend of chroming, also known as WhipTok. A 13-year-old girl lost her life while inhaling toxic fumes from aerosol deodorant. This trend, with a shocking 546.3 million views, can lead to heart attacks, seizures, and permanent organ damage. Authorities warn of the grave risks associated with this practice.

The Deadly Angel of Death Challenge

Originating in Indonesia, the Angel of Death challenge involves teenagers risking their lives jumping in front of moving trucks. Unfortunately, this deadly trend has claimed lives, resulting in at least two reported fatalities. Authorities have detained minors attempting similar dangerous acts to emphasize the lethal consequences of this challenge.

The Perilous Benadryl Challenge

The Benadryl Challenge involves taking excessive doses of the antihistamine to induce hallucinations. Tragically, a 15-year-old in Oklahoma lost her life due to this perilous practice. Johnson & Johnson and the FDA issued warnings against abusing Benadryl, citing serious health problems and fatalities. Participants risk experiencing hallucinations, seizures, and comas.

The Dangerous Trend of Eating Laundry Products

From Tide pods in 2017 to Borax in 2023, the dangerous trend of eating laundry products continues. People seeking shocking health remedies have ingested laundry detergents, leading to hospitalizations and deaths. Health workers are alarmed this practice and warn against its potential harm.

The Risks of NyQuil Chicken

A bizarre culinary trend on TikTok involves marinating chicken in NyQuil, an alternative medicine. The FDA issued warnings against ingesting and preparing NyQuil, emphasizing the potential dangers to one’s health and lungs. TikTok chefs experimenting with this trend risk serious consequences.

The Blackout Challenge and its Tragic Consequences

Known as the “passout challenge” or “the fainting game,” the Blackout Challenge involves participants choking themselves until they pass out. Sadly, a 10-year-old girl in Italy lost her life due to this dangerous trend. TikTok urges users to flag accounts engaging in this perilous challenge.

The Dragon’s Breath Challenge: Burns and Poisoning

Encouraging the consumption of candy coated in liquid nitrogen, the Dragon’s Breath Challenge gained popularity on TikTok. However, improper ingestion resulted in over 20 children being hospitalized in Indonesia with burns, stomach aches, and food poisoning. This trend highlights the importance of caution and safety.

The Skull Breaker Challenge: Potential for Serious Injuries

Originating as “rompcráneos” in Venezuela, the Skull Breaker Challenge involves tripping someone mid-jump, leading to dangerous falls. Injuries and charges in various locations have shown the potential for serious and life-threatening consequences, including skull fractures, paralysis, and death.

TikTok encourages users to stay creative, but within the bounds of safety. While these trends may offer temporary thrills, the risks far outweigh the popularity and likes. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being and safety of oneself and others when engaging with social media challenges.