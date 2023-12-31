New Trends in Bollywood Weddings: A Year-End Round-Up

Weddings have always been the talk of the town, especially when it comes to Bollywood celebrities. As we bid farewell to the year 2023, let’s take a look back at some of the most high-profile weddings that took place and the trends they set for future nuptials.

One of the biggest surprises of the year was the court marriage of Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed. They kept their wedding news under wraps for over a month, only to celebrate with a series of grand ceremonies in March. This intimate affair showcased the beauty of simplicity and privacy.

Another notable wedding was that of Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. Taking place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, this star-studded affair incorporated traditional South Indian rituals. The emphasis on cultural traditions and family bonding set the tone for an intimate and meaningful wedding experience.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s reel-to-real-life love story captured the attention of fans worldwide. Their wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace was attended notable dignitaries from the film industry. The grandeur and opulence of this event showcased the charm and extravagance that Bollywood weddings are known for.

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković’s love story culminated in a romantic ceremony on Valentine’s Day. Their wedding, held in Udaipur, was a beautiful blend of Christian and Hindu customs. The couple emphasized the importance of love and togetherness, renewing their vows on the island of love.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding was a high-profile affair that witnessed the attendance of several political faces. With various pre-wedding functions and a highly-guarded ceremony at Udaipur’s The Leela Palace, they showcased the fusion of glamour and political influence.

These are just a few examples of the weddings that took place in Bollywood in 2023. Each event had its own unique elements, setting trends for future weddings in terms of simplicity, cultural traditions, opulence, and a fusion of different customs. As we enter a new year, we can expect to see more extravagant and meaningful weddings in the world of Bollywood.