The YSR Congress troops are in a state of euphoria following a series of favorable verdicts against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court. The latest development came as the High Court dismissed the Quash Petition filed Naidu, further conveying a blow to his hopes.

As the ACB court is expected to grant CID Custody to the former Chief Minister, the exact duration and conditions of the custody are yet to be determined. In the meantime, the YSR Congress’ social media teams have taken to various platforms to celebrate the dismissal of the Quash Petition.

However, some individuals on social media have gone beyond mere celebration and are appealing to the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) to provide special treatment to Chandrababu Naidu during his custody. These individuals are openly citing previous cases of alleged custodial torture, specifically the incidents involving Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and Pattabhi, who claim to have been subjected to physical abuse while in police custody.

The brazenness with which these messages are being posted without regard for the judicial system is both shocking and concerning. This display of disrespect highlights their low opinion of the judiciary’s ability to take any action. They are openly accusing the CID of being manipulated for political vendettas, without fear of consequences.

It is evident that the ruling government’s support has given these individuals the confidence to openly express their disregard for the system. Their actions reflect the current state of affairs, where they feel untouchable and immune to consequences.

In conclusion, the dismissal of the Quash Petition against Chandrababu Naidu has resulted in an outpouring of triumph from the YSR Congress troops. However, the celebration has taken a concerning turn with some individuals openly appealing for special treatment and criticizing the judiciary. This bold display of disrespect and contempt further highlights the confidence the ruling government has instilled in its supporters.

Definitions:

1. YSR Congress: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party is a political party in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

2. Quash Petition: A petition filed to request the court to cancel or set aside previous orders or proceedings.

3. ACB Court: The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court is a special court dedicated to handling cases related to corruption.

4. CID Custody: Refers to being in the custody or under the supervision of the Crime Investigation Department.

5. Judiciary: The branch of government that interprets and applies the law.

