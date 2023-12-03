New York Yankees Stars Making Moves on Social Media

As another Sunday rolls around, we can’t help but indulge in our weekly roundup of all things social media-related in the world of our beloved New York Yankees. As we bid farewell to longer days and welcome the upcoming winter season, let’s take a closer look at some intriguing updates from our favorite Bronx Bombers.

Sevy Finds a New Home

In a surprising turn of events, former Yankees pitcher Luis Severino recently signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the cross-town rivals, the New York Mets. Severino, once considered a top prospect and a dominant force on the mound, has faced numerous injury setbacks in the past three seasons. While his performance may have faltered, his impact on the fans remains undeniable. Severino’s strikeout celebration has become an iconic symbol of his time in pinstripes. As Sevy embarks on his journey in Queens, we wish him the best of luck.

Unlikely Triple Threat

For most of the year, it’s a disheartening moment for Yankees fans when they hear the words, “Gerrit Cole surrendered a triple.” However, there’s an exception to this rule when the batter in question is Cole’s own son, his defense is his wife Amy, and the field turns into a picturesque beach scene. In this heartwarming family moment shared on social media, Gerrit Cole’s little league game becomes a testament to the joys of parenthood and showcases a different side to our ace pitcher.

CC Holds Court

Hailing from his days on the diamond to his presence on the basketball court, former Yankees ace CC Sabathia was spotted, once again, courtside at a recent Knicks game. As a future Hall of Famer, Sabathia’s love for sports extends beyond baseball. His presence at these games reminds us of the camaraderie shared among athletes in different disciplines.

Winter Training Partners

In Gleyber Torres’ latest winter training episode, he shares the spotlight with former Yankee Gio Urshela. Seeing these two talented players together only intensifies our nostalgic longing for the time they spent in pinstripes. While we can’t turn back time, we can appreciate the bonds forged between Yankees players throughout their careers.

Fans’ Meet and Greet

As die-hard Yankees fans, we often yearn for opportunities to meet our favorite players. Thanks to social media, we occasionally catch wind of such events in advance. In the coming weeks, both Bernie Williams and Jose Trevino will be holding autograph signings at Woodbridge Brewing Company and a yet-to-be-announced location on the Jersey Shore, respectively. Keep an eye on their accounts for more details.

As another week passes, our beloved Yankees continue to make moves on and off the field, keeping fans engaged and eager for more. Stay tuned for our next social media roundup, where we’ll bring you the latest updates straight from the Bronx!

FAQ:

Q: Where can I meet Bernie Williams and Jose Trevino for autograph signings?

A: Bernie Williams will be at Woodbridge Brewing Company, and Jose Trevino’s signing location on the Jersey Shore is yet to be announced.

Q: How much did the Mets sign Luis Severino for?

A: Luis Severino recently signed a one-year contract worth $13 million with the New York Mets.

Q: Who was spotted courtside at the recent Knicks game?

A: Former Yankees ace CC Sabathia was seen enjoying the Knicks game from courtside seats.