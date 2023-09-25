The Week in Yankees Social Media: Jasson Domínguez’s “Bionic” Status, Player Survival Skills, and CC Sabathia’s Batting Practice

In this week’s social media roundup, we take a look at what the Yankees have been up to off the field.

Yankees top prospect and starting center fielder Jasson Domínguez recently underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow. Despite the setback, Domínguez maintained a positive attitude, playfully referring to himself as “officially bionic” on Instagram. Yankees fans are hopeful for a speedy recovery for the promising player.

The Yankees social media team has been engaging with players throughout the season, asking them various questions. This week’s question was about which position group would survive the longest on a deserted island. While many players opted for their own position group, relievers seemed to be a popular choice due to their resilience and ability to handle challenging situations. However, some players believe that utility players’ flexibility on the diamond would give them an advantage in a survival scenario. Interestingly, catchers were also considered strong contenders for survival, with Kyle Higashioka being specifically mentioned. Though the exact reason for Higashioka’s usefulness in a survival situation remains unclear, his guitar skills on Instagram might play a part.

Finally, CC Sabathia, a former Yankees pitcher, had a heartwarming moment when he threw batting practice to Penny Hoch, a future Yankees beat reporter. This special interaction showcased Sabathia’s continued involvement with the team and his support for aspiring sports journalists.

Overall, Yankees social media provided glimpses into the players’ lives off the field, from injury updates to fun and lighthearted interactions, all giving fans a closer look at their favorite team’s personalities and camaraderie.

Definitions:

– Tommy John surgery: A surgical procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow.

– Relievers: Pitchers who specialize in entering the game from the bullpen to relieve the starting pitcher.

– Utility players: Versatile players who can play multiple positions on the baseball field.

– Batting practice: A session in which pitchers throw pitches to hitters to help them practice their batting skills.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.