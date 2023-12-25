Title: Yankees Mourn the Loss of Legends and Celebrate Milestones

Summary: In this social media roundup, we bring you the latest news from the Yankees. This week, the team mourns the loss of Joan Ford, wife of Whitey Ford, and Arlene Howard, wife of Elston Howard. These women were integral parts of the Yankees community and will be deeply missed. Additionally, we highlight the royal wedding of former player Michael King, where many Yankees past and present came together to celebrate. In other news, Jordan Montgomery, another former Yankees pitcher, celebrates his wedding anniversary. And finally, we take a look at the magic of Christmas in New York City, as even Yankees players like Dellin Betances embrace the holiday spirit in the Big Apple.

In a somber turn of events, the Yankees community reflects on the passing of two legends. Joan Ford, wife of Whitey Ford, and Arlene Howard, wife of Elston Howard, left an indelible mark on the team. Known for their regular appearances at Yankee Stadium, especially during Old-Timers’ Days, Joan and Arlene carried on the legacies of their husbands. The Yankees express their heartfelt condolences and remember their invaluable contributions to the Yankees Universe.

Switching gears to a more joyous occasion, former Yankees player Michael King tied the knot in a royal wedding that captured the attention of fans and teammates alike. Although he may no longer wear the pinstripes, King’s special day became a marquee social event of the offseason. The presence of numerous current and former Yankees players demonstrated the strong bonds that transcend the baseball field.

Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, another former Yankees starting pitcher, celebrated a personal milestone – his wedding anniversary. The team congratulates Montgomery and his wife on their special day, wishing them many more years of happiness together.

As the holiday season envelops New York City, the spirit of Christmas is palpable throughout the bustling metropolis. The iconic sights of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the festive winter markets in Bryant Park and Union Square, and the dazzling lights show at Saks Fifth Avenue represent the essence of a New York City Christmas. Even Yankees players who grew up in the area, like Dellin Betances, make it a point to revel in the magic of the city during this time of the year.

The Yankees continue to navigate the offseason and engage with their fans through social media, sharing both joyful and somber moments. As the team moves forward, they remember and honor those who have left a lasting impact on the Yankees legacy and embrace the celebrations that come along the way.