Sunday Social Media Roundup: Yankees Updates and Legends

This week’s social media roundup brings exciting updates from some Yankees legends. Former pitcher and fan favorite Masahiro Tanaka expressed his gratitude to the fans for supporting the Rakuten Golden Eagles, who recently concluded their 2023 season. While fans may hope for his return to the Bronx, it’s heartening to see Tanaka succeeding back home.

The postseason is filled with former Yankees players, with a notable trio of Rangers pitchers – Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery, and Andrew Heaney – still in the running. Adding to the nostalgia, Derek Jeter will be joining Alex Rodriguez in the ALCS coverage on FOX. It’s as if we can’t escape reminders of the Yankees while watching the playoffs.

Jasson Domínguez, affectionately known as “The Martian,” left Yankees fans saddened when he underwent Tommy John surgery this fall. However, Domínguez himself seems to be making the most of his time off the field. He has been exploring New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area. From watching a Giants game to going shopping, he’s been living his best life.

While Instagram and Snapchat stories disappear after a short time, they often contain delightful content. Yankees captain Aaron Judge, for example, shares pictures of his adorable dogs on Instagram. If you haven’t already, it’s worth following Aaron Judge to catch a glimpse of his furry friends.

Stay tuned for next week’s social media roundup for more updates from your favorite Yankees players!

