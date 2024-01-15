Yankees Players Make Moves on Social Media as Spring Training Looms

Summary: As spring training approaches, Yankees players have been active on social media, making announcements and sharing updates. From signing with their hometown team to training regimens, here’s a roundup of the latest social media buzz.

No Place Like Home, Part I

In a surprising announcement, infielder Kevin Smith revealed on Twitter that he would be joining the Yankees organization. The Greenbush native shared a throwback photo of himself in Yankees Little League gear, captioned, “Headed home for 2024.” Reporters quickly confirmed that Smith had signed a minor league deal with his hometown team.

No Place Like Home, Part II

Even more significant was the announcement from free agent starter Marcus Stroman. Via Instagram, Stroman shared a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Yankee uniform, followed a slide confirming that he had signed with the Yankees. His excitement was evident as he wiped his Instagram account and posted a picture showcasing his enthusiasm for donning the pinstripes.

Jeter at the National Championship

Former Yankee and Michigan native Derek Jeter made an appearance at the National Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. Jeter, who had committed to the Wolverines before embarking on his baseball career, showed his support for his alma mater.

Soto Visits the Dominican President

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto had the honor of being a guest of the Dominican Republic’s president, Luis Abinader. The meeting showcased the Dominican player’s significance and recognition in his home country.

Training Time

With spring training just around the corner, Yankees players are intensifying their training regimens. They are hitting the gym, working on their conditioning, and sharpening their skills to ensure they are at their best for the upcoming season.

As we eagerly await the start of spring training, it’s clear that Yankees players are making moves and using social media to engage with fans. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements as the new season approaches.