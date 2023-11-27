Yankees Stars Embrace Offline Enjoyment as Thanksgiving Approaches

As Thanksgiving draws near, we often witness a flood of holiday posts from our favorite celebrities and sports figures. However, the New York Yankees organization took a different approach this year, choosing to focus on personal connections and cherished moments rather than the virtual spotlight of social media.

Instead of inundating their followers with Thanksgiving pictures, the Yankees opted to revel in the joy of the holiday with their loved ones. This conscious decision to embrace offline enjoyment invites us to reflect on our own overreliance on social media and the performative nature of our online lives. Perhaps it reminds us to cherish the fleeting moments that truly matter.

In other news, last Sunday marked a significant occasion for Yankees Captain Aaron Judge. His alma mater, Fresno State, retired his number 29, honoring his outstanding achievements in the world of baseball. The YES Network paid tribute to this milestone, while Judge himself expressed gratitude on Instagram for the “special weekend.”

Meanwhile, former Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams is utilizing his musical talents for a cause close to his heart. He will be performing alongside renowned artists such as Kevin Bacon and Sheryl Crow at NYU on December 7th, raising awareness and funds for Artists for Action—a dedicated organization working towards eliminating gun violence in the United States.

Adding a touch of levity to the mix, Yankees catcher Austin Wells attended a wedding this past week. Sporting a well-trimmed beard, he showcased that one can still look sharp and sophisticated while embracing facial hair.

And lest we forget, Alex Rodriguez, a legend on the baseball diamond, decided to try his hand at basketball. His attempt at three-pointers showed that even the greatest athletes have their limitations.

As we approach Thanksgiving, let us take a moment to appreciate the Yankees’ decision to step away from the virtual world and embrace the warmth and love of offline connections. May their example inspire us to cherish the true essence of the holiday season.

