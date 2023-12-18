Farewell to Kyle Higashioka

The departure of Kyle Higashioka from the New York Yankees organization was marked a heartfelt post on social media. After spending 16 seasons with the Yankees, Higgy took the time to express his gratitude and reflect on his time with the team. Although he mainly served as a backup catcher, Higashioka made significant contributions and will always be remembered for his role in the first Yankees no-hitter and perfect game. As he begins a new chapter in San Diego, we wish him the best of luck.

Player Turned Fan

December is a time when professional baseball players can enjoy being fans themselves. This past week, we saw new Yankees outfielder Juan Soto attending the Dolphins/Titans game with his brother and Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz. In addition, the beloved bromance between Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo was on display as they attended a pair of Rangers games at the Garden. It’s heartwarming to see these players enjoying other sports and supporting their fellow athletes.

Soto’s New Number

As Juan Soto transitions to the Yankees, he has been assigned the jersey number 22. This change caught the attention of a former Yankees pitcher, highlighting the significance of Soto’s presence in the team. With his talent and potential, Soto’s jersey number choice adds to the excitement surrounding his future with the Yankees.

A Unique Baseball Event

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino organized an extraordinary event called Trevi’s Homecoming in Texas. This event brought together youth sports teams, the Savannah Bananas, and various professional baseball players. One of the highlights was a home run derby held on an aircraft carrier. This innovative setting added a thrilling twist to the traditional baseball experience and showcased the sport’s versatility and ability to captivate fans in unconventional locations.

Celebrating a Canine Yankee

In a heartwarming tribute, we celebrate Rookie, the veteran batdog of the former Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, the Trenton Thunder. Turning 10 years old this week, Rookie holds a special place in the Yankees family. Though no longer affiliated with the team, he remains a cherished member in our hearts. We extend our warmest birthday wishes to Rookie, the loyal and beloved batdog.