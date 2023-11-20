Gerrit Cole Makes History as the 2023 AL Cy Young Winner

In a historic moment for Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, he has finally shed the title of being one of the “best pitchers to never win the Cy Young Award.” This week, Major League Baseball announced Cole as the unanimous selection for the 2023 AL Cy Young Award.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, several Yankees players, both present team members and legends, came together to create a heartfelt video congratulating their teammate. The outpouring of support and admiration from his peers is a testament to Cole’s talent and dedication.

Not only did his fellow Yankees express their joy, but Gerrit and his wife Amy also took to Instagram to share their pride and gratitude for this significant accomplishment. It is clear that this recognition holds immense value to Cole and his loved ones.

As we delve into the personal lives of the Yankees, we discovered that Michael King, another pitcher on the team, recently had his bachelor party. This gathering marked the countdown to what promises to be a memorable celebration, the Yankees’ very own royal wedding. King was joined his current and former teammates, including Clay Holmes, J.P. Sears, and Greg Weissert, among others.

In the world of social media, Gleyber Torres has been teasing his followers with a cryptic Instagram photo that hinted at something related to YouTube. The mystery has been solved, as Torres has launched a new YouTube series titled “The Gley Way.” This series offers a unique behind-the-scenes perspective into the life of the Yankees’ talented second baseman.

Lastly, we caught sight of Aaron Judge and his old friend Mike Tauchman enjoying a soccer match in Florence. It seems that these Yankees stars are taking advantage of their downtime to explore new places and indulge in different sporting events. Additionally, Judge attended the Fresno State football game, where his former baseball number, No. 29, was retired the Bulldogs’ baseball program.

All in all, this week has been filled with exciting news and memorable moments for the Yankees and their fans. From Gerrit Cole’s historic achievement to personal celebrations and international adventures, the Yankees’ social media roundup continues to showcase the unique lives and experiences of these beloved baseball stars.

