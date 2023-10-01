Social Media Roundup: Yankees Season Wrap-Up and More

The Yankees conclude their tumultuous 2023 season with a game against the Kansas City Royals today. As the season comes to a close, there has been a flurry of activity on social media from former, current, and future Yankees.

One standout moment was when Gerrit Cole, who had been on the injured list for half the season, capped off his Cy Young case with a dominant complete game shutout in Toronto. His teammate Jose Trevino celebrated the achievement with a finger-wagging gesture.

CC Sabathia’s legendary moment from five years ago was remembered, highlighting the enduring impact he had on the Yankees and their fans.

Umpire Angel Hernandez went viral after ejecting Bryce Harper following a disputed call. Former Yankees player Vernon Wells criticized the call and called for Hernandez to take a break from baseball.

Tyler Clippard, a former Yankee reliever, announced his retirement after 20 years in professional baseball. The organization wished him well in his future endeavors.

Oswald Peraza took an evening off in New York City and visited Times Square. However, a native New Yorker advised him that while it may be a tourist attraction, there are other less crowded and more affordable options to explore in the city.

Finally, the YES Network asked the Yankees clubhouse about the best bromance on the team. Surprisingly, both Anthony Rizzo and Austin Wells named Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Volpe as the best duo in the clubhouse, showcasing their strong friendship.

As the Yankees season comes to an end, it’s clear that social media has been buzzing with various moments and opinions from those associated with the team.

Sources:

– None