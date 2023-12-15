The New York Yankees have long been regarded as the pinnacle of baseball, both on and off the field. However, a recent signing the Los Angeles Dodgers has shaken up the status quo. Not only have the Dodgers surpassed the Yankees in terms of social media followers, but they are also starting to rival the Yankees as the new Evil Empire in the MLB.

Traditionally, the Yankees have been the team that every player dreams of signing with during free agency. They have always had a reputation for being able to lure top talent to their roster. However, with the signing of Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal, the Dodgers have shown that they too have the financial might to attract star players.

What sets the Dodgers apart from the Yankees is their ability to be flexible in their spending. With $680 million of Ohtani’s contract deferred, the Dodgers still have the financial freedom to pursue additional free agents. One potential target is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is also being pursued the Yankees. This move not only showcases the Dodgers’ dominance on social media but also signals a shift in the balance of power in MLB free agency.

While the Yankees still hold a certain allure, the Dodgers are changing the game. Their signing of Ohtani, coupled with the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, positions them as the new Evil Empire in the MLB. They have the financial resources and star power to compete with the Yankees on and off the field.

It will be interesting to see how this new rivalry plays out in the coming seasons. Both the Yankees and the Dodgers remain strong contenders, but the Dodgers’ recent moves have put them in a position of power. The battle for supremacy in the MLB is only just beginning.