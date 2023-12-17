San Diego Padres Trade Juan Soto to New York Yankees

In a surprising move, the San Diego Padres have traded outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. The deal, which was finalized late Wednesday night, also included outfielder Trent Grisham heading to the Yankees.

In exchange for Soto and Grisham, the Padres received a package of players from the Yankees, including right-handers Michael King, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vasquez, starting pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

The trade comes as a shock to many, as Soto has established himself as one of the most talented hitters in the game today. The 25-year-old outfielder has an impressive career slash line of .284/.421/.524, with 160 home runs and 483 RBIs in 779 games. He has also made three All-Star teams and won four Silver Slugger awards.

The Yankees, who were in search of left-handed-hitting outfielders this offseason, have now acquired two in Soto and Grisham. With Soto in the mix, the Yankees’ outfield now consists of Soto, Grisham, Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Padres, on the other hand, have shown interest in Korean center fielder Jung Hoo Lee as a replacement for Grisham. They also intend to add at least one more starting pitcher to their roster.

While the trade provides the Padres with financial flexibility, as they clear approximately $35 million with Soto’s departure, it is undoubtedly a difficult loss for the team. Soto was acquired the Padres in a trade with the Washington Nationals in 2022, with the hopes of building a championship-caliber team around him.

Time will tell how this trade impacts both teams moving forward. The Yankees now have one of the most potent outfields in the league, while the Padres continue their quest to compete in the competitive National League West division.