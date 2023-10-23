Yang Se Jong Joins Instagram: Connects with Fans through Personal Account

Actor Yang Se Jong has made his debut on Instagram, creating a personal account to connect with his fans. His agency, Blossom Entertainment, also announced his arrival on the social media platform on their official Instagram account.

In his first post, Yang Se Jong uploaded a photo of himself with a caption that expressed his excitement about finally joining Instagram. He wrote, “It’s so nice to see you,” which showed his eagerness to connect with his followers on a more personal level.

Yang Se Jong’s Instagram debut comes after the premiere of his latest drama, “Doona!” The drama, which is based on the popular webtoon “The Girl Downstairs,” revolves around the story of a university student named Won Jun (played Yang Se Jong) and a retired K-pop idol named Doona (played Suzy). The two characters meet while living in a shared house, and their romantic journey unfolds from there.

By joining Instagram, Yang Se Jong hopes to engage with his fans directly and share updates about his career and personal life. Fans can now follow him on Instagram to stay updated on his projects, behind-the-scenes moments, and other interesting aspects of his life.

Yang Se Jong is best known for his roles in dramas like “Dr. Romantic” and has gained a large following of fans who appreciate his versatile acting skills. With his latest venture into Instagram, he aims to further strengthen his connection with his dedicated fanbase.

