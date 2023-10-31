Talented Actor Yang Se-jong Embraces the Digital Realm with Instagram

Talented actor Yang Se-jong has recently made a splash in the world of social media launching his very own Instagram account. This exciting development has not only thrilled his dedicated followers but also his agency, Blossom Entertainment, who are delighted to see him join the digital realm.

In a heartwarming gesture to commemorate his Instagram debut, Se-jong’s first post featured a captivating photograph of himself, accompanied a warm and welcoming message: “It’s so nice to see you.”

Se-jong’s foray into Instagram comes shortly after the much-anticipated premiere of his latest drama, “Doona.” This delightful romance series is an adaptation of the popular webtoon “The Girl Downstairs.” In the show, Se-jong takes on the role of Won Jun, an ordinary university student who has a fateful encounter with Doona, played the beloved Suzy. Adding an intriguing twist to the story, Doona is a retired K-pop idol. Their paths cross in a shared house, setting the stage for a heartwarming and engaging narrative that is sure to captivate audiences.

With Se-jong now sharing personal moments and insights on Instagram, fans can look forward to a deeper connection with the charismatic actor. Whether it’s glimpses from his daily life, behind-the-scenes photos from his various projects, or simply heartwarming messages, this Instagram account promises to be a treasure trove for those who admire Se-jong.

